Javed Akhtar calls Oppenheimer 'not just good but great film', schools troll who asked him to explain isotopes

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's biopic about the 'father of the atomic bomb' J Robert Oppenheimer, has opened to a glowing reception around the world. In India, the film saw a great opening weekend, and has remained in news because of a sex scene involving lead actor Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh. Recently, veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar also shared his review of the Hollywood film. Also read: Court on Kangana Ranaut's complaint, says sufficient grounds to proceed against Javed Akhtar for criminal intimidation

However, after a person mocked Javed Akhtar for calling Oppenheimer 'not just good but great film', the lyricist-writer said in response that knowing some scientific terms was not necessary to understand that the film it is 'a story of a human being, who happens to be a scientist'.

What Javed Akhtar said about Oppenheimer

Taking to Twitter, now termed X, Javed said on Wednesday, "Watched Oppenheimer 6pm show at PVR Juhu today. It’s not just a good film but a great film…" Responding to which, a person told him, "Explain isotope please."

Javed then schooled the person as he not only explained the term, but also said that the film was a story of a human being before all else. He said, "It is the smallest unit of matter that has all the qualities of an element. But knowing this is not necessary to understand the film it is a story of a human being, who happens to be a scientist."

However, some people agreed with Javed's take on the film. One wrote about Oppenheimer, "One of the greatest ever..." Another said, "Christopher Nolan is happy. This is going to boost attendance." A person also said, "Javed sahab approves... Koi aur review ya rating matter nahi karti ab (Javed sir approves, no other review or rating matters now).'

Oppenheimer's box office numbers

Christopher Nolan's film has slowed down significantly during the week after a fantastic opening weekend. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the film dropped to ₹5.85 crore on Wednesday. It now stands at a six-day total of ₹67.85 crore nett in India.

About Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's eagerly-anticipated Oppenheimer was released worldwide on July 21. With Cillian Murphy starring in the leading role of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the film boasts a star-powered ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, and Rami Malek.

The film is based around the Manhattan Project, which would ultimately lead to the creation of the first nuclear bombs that were used by the US during World War II.

