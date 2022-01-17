Javed Akhtar poses with Shabana Azmi, ex-wife Honey Irani and his kids in family photo on birthday

Actor Shabana Azmi wished her husband lyricist Javed Akhtar on his 77th birthday with a family photo also featuring his ex-wife, actor Honey Irani. Taking to Instagram, Shabana shared a picture as the trio posed with their children--Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi and Shibani Dandekar.

In the photo, Shabana Azmi stood next to Javed Akhtar who held Zoya sitting next to him and Honey. Tanvi, Farhan and Shibani stood at the back as they smiled for the picture.

For the photo, Shabana wore a pink shirt with blue denims, Javed sported a light blue kurta with dark pants and Zoya opted for a black outfit. Honey and Tanvi sported ethnic wear while Farhan and Shibani were dressed in casuals.

Sharing the post, Shabana captioned it, "Happy birthday Jadu." Reacting to the post, Divya Dutta commented, "Happy birthday Javed saab. That's a beautiful frame."

Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Happy Birthday! Love you." Saba Ali Khan said, "Happy birthday Javed uncle." Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "Wishing Javed saab a blessed birthday."

Earlier, Farhan too had shared a post wishing his father on his birthday. Sharing an old black and white picture of him, Farhan had captioned it, "This is how I’ve always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what’s beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you’ve inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa .. @jaduakhtar."

Javed was previously married to Honey and they are parents to Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. He tied the knot with Shabana in 1984. The couple celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary last month.

Shabana had shared their throwback black and white photo on Instagram. She had written, "37 years together. The total has been more than the sum of its parts. Shaadi ki salgirah hum dono ko mubarak (Happy wedding anniversary to us)."

