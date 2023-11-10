Javed Akhtar praises 'biggest star' Salman Khan: Wo baap ke saamne aankh uthake baat nahi karta

Lyricist-scriptwriter Javed Akhtar showered praises on Salman Khan saying that he knows how to respect his parents. As per India Today, Javed also said that Salman follows their traditions and etiquette. Javed and Salman's father Salim Khan recently attended an event together in Mumbai. (Also Read | Salim Khan seen with Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan in rare throwback pics shared by Arbaaz Khan on Father's Day)

What Javed said about Salman

Javed Akhtar spoke about Salman Khan.

India Today quoted Javed Akhtar as saying, “Maa-baap ko jo adar dena hain, jis tarah rehna hain, jis tarah baat sunna, iss maamle mein inka jo sabse bada beta hain, wo sabse bada star hain aur wo baap ke saamne aankh uthake baat nahi karta hain. Ye jo hamari parampara hain, tehzeeb hain, ye inn baccho ne haasil ki hain (The respect that is to be given to parents, how to stay, listen to them, in this matter his eldest son, who is the biggest star, he doesn't look his father in the eyes. These kids have learnt our traditions and etiquette)."

About Javed and Salim

Javed is known for writing several cult classics in collaboration with Salim Khan. The two were famously called Salim-Javed and wrote blockbusters like Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mr India and Don.

Salman's next film

Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer, revealed recently, featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

About Javed

Javed, a few months ago, received his Doctor of Literature honorary degree at a ceremony at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. The 78-year-old has been conferred the honorary degree for his creative endeavours as a distinguished writer and his dedication to social justice as an activist.

