Javed Akhtar reveals being ‘extremely worried' about Farhan Akhtar: ‘He was intimidated by Zoya Akhtar'

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has said that his son, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has surprised him, revealing that he was "extremely worried" and concerned about him. In his new book Talking Life, Javed said that unlike his daughter-filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who he believed was "strong", Farhan Akhtar was the "shy" and "quiet" one during childhood. According to Javed, Farhan became a different person when he turned 23. (Also Read | Farhan Akhtar wishes ‘pa’ Javed Akhtar birthday with a beautiful note)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Javed also said that the success of Zoya Akhtar and Farhan gives him 'greater happiness than my own success'. He also spoke about the 'latent actor' in himself. Javed and Honey Irani tied the knot in March 1972 and parted ways in 1985. They became parents to Zoya in October 1972 and Farhan two years later. Javed later married actor Shabana Azmi.

In the book, as quoted by the news agency PTI, Javed said, "Farhan has really surprised me. Because I was extremely worried about him. I was not worried about Zoya. Right from her childhood, Zoya was strong and precocious. Even when she was six or seven, she argued logically. On the other hand, Farhan was very quiet and shy... He was not a kid who argued and fought. In fact, he was intimidated by Zoya. I did not know that even in his childhood, he had another persona when he was among his peer group. I came to know much later about different aspects of his personality."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also added, "It may sound dramatic, but it's a fact that the success of my children gives me greater happiness than my own success. I feel proud of Zoya and Farhan. Honestly, I have never felt proud about my own work in the same way. Zoya and I tend to think logically and try to analyse things objectively. Farhan and I share a sense of humour, a happy-go-lucky attitude, taking things in a lighter vein, not making things into an issue. Many people have told me I could narrate a screenplay well. I think that was the latent actor in me. I may have had some acting talent that Farhan clearly has."

Farhan made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. He made his Bollywood debut with the musical drama Rock On (2008). He also featured in several other films such as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara among others. Javed along with his former writing partner Salim Khan is credited for scripting several iconic films including Deewaar, Don, and Sholay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON