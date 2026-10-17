Jaya Bachchan hugs Kajol at Durga Puja pandal, arrives with daughter Shweta Bachchan as Nysa and Yug join celebrations

As Durga Puja celebrations continue on Saturday, marking Shashti, the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal witnessed several celebrity visits. Jaya Bachchan arrived at the pandal with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, while Kajol’s children, Nysa and Yug, also visited to seek blessings.

Kajol hugs Jaya Bachchan at Durga Puja pandal

Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan at Durga Puja celebration with Kajol.

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Videos and photos from the Durga Puja pandal have been doing the rounds on social media. Jaya Bachchan wore an off-white saree for the occasion and was accompanied by Shweta. The veteran actor was seen sharing a warm hug with Kajol and her sister, Tanishaa, at the pandal. Jaya also posed for photographs with Kajol, her cousin and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and others.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaya Bachchan regularly visits the Durga Puja pandal organised by the Mukerji family in North Mumbai. Kajol’s cousin and Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji also visits the pandal every year. However, in September, Rani lost her mother, Krishna Mukerji, and has not yet been seen at the celebrations. Kajol’s cute moment with Yug {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaya Bachchan regularly visits the Durga Puja pandal organised by the Mukerji family in North Mumbai. Kajol’s cousin and Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji also visits the pandal every year. However, in September, Rani lost her mother, Krishna Mukerji, and has not yet been seen at the celebrations. Kajol’s cute moment with Yug {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Who did Jaya Bachchan meet at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal? Jaya Bachchan arrived with her daughter Shweta and shared a warm hug with Kajol and Tanishaa. She also posed for photographs with Kajol, Ayan Mukerji and others. What did Kajol, Nysa and Yug wear to Durga Puja Shashti? Kajol wore a festive saree, while Nysa chose a powder-blue silk saree. Yug wore a light-coloured kurta-pyjama for the celebration. Why did Tanishaa ask paparazzi not to trouble Jaya Bachchan at the pandal? Tanishaa said some photographers deliberately provoked Jaya and asked them not to do so during the Puja. She also urged the media and public to be careful amid the crowds and treat one another with consideration.

Kajol posed with Nysa and Yug in front of the idol of Maa Durga. She also shared a sweet moment with her son that caught fans’ attention. For the occasion, Kajol chose a mustard-yellow saree featuring orange hues and an embellished zari border. She paired it with a gold-toned striped blouse. She completed her traditional look with gold jhumkas. Nysa, meanwhile, opted for an elegant powder-blue silk saree, while Yug wore a light blue and white kurta-pyjama.

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Tanishaa warns paps against troubling Jaya Bachchan

During a press conference in Mumbai days before the Durga Puja celebrations, Tanishaa urged the paparazzi and the public to maintain decorum at the pandal. “There's going to be a lot more footfall, so I definitely request everybody in the media and the public to please take care of each other. Don't forget that there is humanity. Don't forget that there is humanity because a lot of people push, especially to go to the pandal and all, so just be careful and take care of each other,” she said.

Tanishaa also jokingly warned the paparazzi against troubling Jaya Bachchan. “Don’t trouble our Jaya aunty this time. Y’all are troubling her a lot; please don’t trouble her. Aap log bahut badmash ho, kuch aapke photographers joh purposely jaa ke chabi lagate hai. Mat karo humari Puja mein please,” she said, adding that some photographers deliberately provoked Jaya and asking them not to do so during the celebrations.