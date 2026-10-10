Tanishaa Mukerji tells paparazzi not to trouble Jaya Bachchan at Durga Puja: ‘Some of you provoke her'

Jaya Bachchan and the paparazzi have often been at loggerheads, with the veteran actor openly expressing her displeasure at being followed and photographed during her outings in Mumbai. As preparations get underway for Durga Puja 2026, fans are eager to see the Mukerji family, including Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Ayan Mukerji, at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja at SNDT Ground in Juhu. Tanishaa Mukerji asks photographers not to trouble Jaya Bachchan. (Pic: PTI) (PTI)

Jaya Bachchan regularly visits the Durga Puja pandal organised by the Mukerji family. This year, Kajol’s sister and actor Tanishaa Mukerji has a special request for the paparazzi, asking them not to trouble Jaya.

Tanishaa Mukerji asks media not to trouble Jaya Bachchan During a press conference held in Mumbai on Friday, Tanishaa urged the paparazzi and the public to maintain decorum at the pandal. She said, “There's going to be a lot more footfall, so I definitely request everybody in the media and the public to please take care of each other. Don't forget that there is humanity. Don't forget that there is humanity because a lot of people push, especially to go to the pandal and all, so just be careful and take care of each other."

Tanishaa also joked, “Don’t trouble our Jaya aunty this time. Y’all are troubling her a lot; please don’t trouble her. Aap log bahut badmash ho, kuch aapke photographers joh purposely jaa ke chabi lagate hai. Mat karo humari Puja mein please. (Some of you puposely provoke her. Don't do this during our puja).”