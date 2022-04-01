Jaya Bachchan invites fellow members of Parliament to exclusive screening of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi

Actor Abhishek Bachchan's mother Jaya Bachchan organised a screening of his upcoming film Dasvi in Mumbai. At the special screening, Jaya's fellow members of the parliament were invited to watch the film. Dasvi will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7, 2022. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan declares Abhishek Bachchan as his 'heir', has a message for those who criticise him)

Sharing the photos from the screening, Maharashtra MP Rajani Patil tweeted, “Enjoyed the movie Dasvi with Fellow MPs, showcased specially from Smt Jaya Bachhan ji, in presence of Abhishek Bacchan ji. Thank you Jaya ji. Best Luck @juniorbachchan ji.” Abhishek responded to the tweet, saying, “Thank you very much Rajani ji. So happy you liked the film.”

Enjoyed the movie “Dasvi” with Fellow MPs , showcased specially from Smt Jaya Bachhan ji , in presence of Abhishek Bacchan ji. Thank you Jayaji. Best Luck @juniorbachchan ji

Maharashtra MP and deputy leader of Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a photo with Abhishek on Instagram and wrote, “Watched #Dasvi and loved it! A must watch for the excellent acting by @bachchan as well as the movie’s emphasis on Education. Was a pleasure to be part of the screening today in #Delhi (post Parliamentary duty of course). Thank you Jaya ji for making this pic happen.”

In Dasvi, Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an "anpadh (illiterate), corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a new challenge in prison: education. Apart from Abhishek, the social comedy also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

Last week, Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan shared an appreciation tweet for his son in which he expressed that Abhishek has proved to be a fitting 'uttaradhikaari (heir)'.

Sharing the link for the trailer of Dasvi, Amitabh quoted his father, writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge (My son, you won't become my heir by virtue of being my son. Those who will be my heir, will be my sons). --Harivansh Rai Bachchan." The actor further wrote, "Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (You will be my heir. I have said it.)." Abhishek was quick to respond with, "Love you Pa, always and eternally."

