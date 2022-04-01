Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jaya Bachchan invites fellow members of Parliament to exclusive screening of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi
bollywood

Jaya Bachchan invites fellow members of Parliament to exclusive screening of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi

Actor and politician Jaya Bachchan held a special screening of her son Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi. The screening was attended by her fellow members of parliament.
Jaya Bachchan held a special screening of her son Abhishek Bachchan's film Dasvi.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 03:34 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Abhishek Bachchan's mother Jaya Bachchan organised a screening of his upcoming film Dasvi in Mumbai. At the special screening, Jaya's fellow members of the parliament were invited to watch the film. Dasvi will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7, 2022. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan declares Abhishek Bachchan as his 'heir', has a message for those who criticise him)

Sharing the photos from the screening, Maharashtra MP Rajani Patil tweeted, “Enjoyed the movie Dasvi with Fellow MPs, showcased specially from Smt Jaya Bachhan ji, in presence of Abhishek Bacchan ji. Thank you Jaya ji. Best Luck @juniorbachchan ji.” Abhishek responded to the tweet, saying, “Thank you very much Rajani ji. So happy you liked the film.”

Enjoyed the movie “Dasvi” with Fellow MPs , showcased specially from Smt Jaya Bachhan ji , in presence of Abhishek Bacchan ji. Thank you Jayaji. Best Luck @juniorbachchan ji
RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra MP and deputy leader of Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a photo with Abhishek on Instagram and wrote, “Watched #Dasvi and loved it! A must watch for the excellent acting by @bachchan as well as the movie’s emphasis on Education. Was a pleasure to be part of the screening today in #Delhi (post Parliamentary duty of course). Thank you Jaya ji for making this pic happen.”

In Dasvi, Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an "anpadh (illiterate), corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a new challenge in prison: education. Apart from Abhishek, the social comedy also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

Last week, Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan shared an appreciation tweet for his son in which he expressed that Abhishek has proved to be a fitting 'uttaradhikaari (heir)'.

Sharing the link for the trailer of Dasvi, Amitabh quoted his father, writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge (My son, you won't become my heir by virtue of being my son. Those who will be my heir, will be my sons). --Harivansh Rai Bachchan." The actor further wrote, "Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (You will be my heir. I have said it.)." Abhishek was quick to respond with, "Love you Pa, always and eternally."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
abhishek bachchan rajya sabha candidate jaya bachchan jaya bachchan priyanka chaturvedi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP