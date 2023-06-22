Jee Le Zaraa stalled again? Farhan Akhtar reportedly chooses Aamir Khan's Campeones remake, states r

Farhan Akhtar seems to be having a tough time getting his first directorial in over 12 years, Jee Le Zaraa, on the floors. It got pushed last year after Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy. Now, it's getting extremely difficult to freeze the dates of the three leading ladies. Farhan Akhtar not directing Jee Le Zaraa next?

While Alia is gearing up for the release of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her international debut Heart of Stone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy shooting for the Hollywood project Head of State. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is prepping for the release of Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. But now, it seems like the director, Farhan Akhtar, has moved on himself.

Farhan returning to acting?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Farhan is currently in talks with Aamir Khan, who's on an acting break himself and is focusing on his production house. Aamir Khan Productions is backing the remake of Campeones, Javier Fesser's 2018 Spanish sports dramedy, that was translated to English as Champions.

While Aamir was initially considering Salman Khan for the lead role, date issues have led to him approaching his Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan for the part. The latter has shown interest though casting is yet to be locked for the film.

What about after wrapping Campeones remake?

After wrapping his acting stint, Farhan is likely to return to direction, but not likely with Jee Le Zaraa. He may direct Don 3, the third instalment in his popular action thriller franchise. While Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular character in the first two parts, reportedly opted out of the threequel, Ranveer Singh seems to be the frontliner to lead Don 3 as of now.

Then what about Jee Le Zaraa?

“Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date of the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well,” the same report quotes a source as saying.

About Jee Le Zaraa

The buddy road movie was announced on the 20th anniversary of Farhan's 2001 directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. The film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and is co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

