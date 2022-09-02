Jehangir Ali Khan looks distracted in unseen pics shared by aunt Saba Ali Khan from their London trip. See post

Saba Ali Khan shared unseen glimpses of Jehangir Ali Khan, her nephew and son of her brother-actor Saif Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, Saba posted the new photos as she posed with Jehangir, also called Jeh, during their travels in London. In the photos, Saba wore a printed long white dress, white sneakers and a hat. Jehangir opted for a white T-shirt, blue shirt and yellow crocs. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh reunites with aunt Saba Ali Khan in London)

In the first photo, Saba Ali Khan sat on a log as she held a distracted Jehangir in her arms. Jehangir continued looking at the ground as Saba smiled in the next picture, posing for the camera. The last picture showed Jehangir looking into the camera as he stood alone in a park in London.

Sharing the pictures, Saba captioned the post, "With LOVE From Me to YOU! (red heart and nazar amulet emojis). Hat..trick! (grinning face with smiling eyes emoji)." She also added the hashtags--love you Jeh jaan, London days, TBT. Saba also wrote, "(TAG...you know the drill!) (Camera emoji): Original pics."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "You are completely dedicated towards your family." Another person said, "Sooooo cute baby love you Jeh." "Adorable phopho (aunty) with sweet Jehangir," commented another fan. "Sooooo cute baby, love you Jeh," read a comment. "Aww....lots of love to Jeh baba..." said an Instagram user.

Saba regularly shares pictures of her family members on Instagram. In July, she shared a picture from the same location with Jehangir. She wrote, "Jeh baba n Bua Jaan....He's looking at the camera with the nawab glare!! Lol. NOT upset just ..what's taking the photographer so long? We were having a great time while Jeh decided to explore the park."

Earlier this year, Jehangir travelled to the UK with his parents--Saif and Kareena Kapoor and elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. Previously too, Saba shared pictures with Jehangir as they sat in a London park. She wrote, "The best times … are with my munchkins! Bonding with my nephew…! Missed the other brother n niece too!

