Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jehangir Ali Khan looks distracted in unseen pics shared by aunt Saba Ali Khan from their London trip. See post

Jehangir Ali Khan looks distracted in unseen pics shared by aunt Saba Ali Khan from their London trip. See post

bollywood
Updated on Sep 02, 2022 11:38 AM IST

Saba Ali Khan shared unseen pictures with her nephew Jehangir Ali Khan from her London vacation. Check out her post here.

Saba Ali Khan with nephew Jehangir Ali Khan in London.
Saba Ali Khan with nephew Jehangir Ali Khan in London.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saba Ali Khan shared unseen glimpses of Jehangir Ali Khan, her nephew and son of her brother-actor Saif Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, Saba posted the new photos as she posed with Jehangir, also called Jeh, during their travels in London. In the photos, Saba wore a printed long white dress, white sneakers and a hat. Jehangir opted for a white T-shirt, blue shirt and yellow crocs. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh reunites with aunt Saba Ali Khan in London)

In the first photo, Saba Ali Khan sat on a log as she held a distracted Jehangir in her arms. Jehangir continued looking at the ground as Saba smiled in the next picture, posing for the camera. The last picture showed Jehangir looking into the camera as he stood alone in a park in London.

Sharing the pictures, Saba captioned the post, "With LOVE From Me to YOU! (red heart and nazar amulet emojis). Hat..trick! (grinning face with smiling eyes emoji)." She also added the hashtags--love you Jeh jaan, London days, TBT. Saba also wrote, "(TAG...you know the drill!) (Camera emoji): Original pics."

Saba posted the new photos as she posed with Jehangir, also called Jeh.
Saba posted the new photos as she posed with Jehangir, also called Jeh.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "You are completely dedicated towards your family." Another person said, "Sooooo cute baby love you Jeh." "Adorable phopho (aunty) with sweet Jehangir," commented another fan. "Sooooo cute baby, love you Jeh," read a comment. "Aww....lots of love to Jeh baba..." said an Instagram user.

Saba regularly shares pictures of her family members on Instagram.
Saba regularly shares pictures of her family members on Instagram.

Saba regularly shares pictures of her family members on Instagram. In July, she shared a picture from the same location with Jehangir. She wrote, "Jeh baba n Bua Jaan....He's looking at the camera with the nawab glare!! Lol. NOT upset just ..what's taking the photographer so long? We were having a great time while Jeh decided to explore the park."

Earlier this year, Jehangir travelled to the UK with his parents--Saif and Kareena Kapoor and elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. Previously too, Saba shared pictures with Jehangir as they sat in a London park. She wrote, "The best times … are with my munchkins! Bonding with my nephew…! Missed the other brother n niece too!

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saba ali khan jehangir ali khan jeh ali khan saif ali khan kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor pics kareena kapoor taimur ali khan + 6 more
saba ali khan jehangir ali khan jeh ali khan saif ali khan kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor pics kareena kapoor taimur ali khan + 5 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out