Jhund teaser: Coach Amitabh Bachchan gets his ragtag team together in sports drama, fans say ‘love it already’. Watch

The teaser for Amitabh Bachchan's long-delayed sports drama Jhund dropped on Tuesday. The 1-minute video shows Amitabh Bachchan in his sports coach avatar as he gets together his band of kids into a team.

In the teaser video shared on YouTube, youngsters can be seen sitting in a ground, using scrap metal and junk as percussion. Amitabh is then seen walking towards the kids as the beats grow louder. We then get a first look at the actor, dressed in track suit, as the kids get up and follow him. The film is directed by veteran Marathi director Nagraj Manjule and is set to release on March 2 in theatres.

The biographical sports drama is based on the life of social worker Vijay Barse, who inspired slum kids to form a football team, with Amitabh essaying that role. Apart from him, the film also stars Akash Thosar, and Rinku Rajguru, both of whom featured in director Nagraj's hit Marathi film Sairat.

The comments section of the teaser on YouTube was flooded with reactions such as “Mahanayak at his best” and “love it so much already.” One fan wrote: "hats off to him" while one more added, “Mr. Manjule never disappoints his audience.”

Jhund has seen a lot of delays over the last three years. The film was originally slated to release in September 2019. Since then, it had been postponed several times. There were even murmurs that due to the rising Omicron cases, the producers were mulling a direct OTT release for the film.

In an earlier interaction with Hindustan Times, Nagraj had said he wants the film to release in theatres. "It has been made and delayed for so long. I myself want that it releases in theatres. I have been trying and struggling for that a lot. The entire crew has come together to support me in that and we all now will try to get it released in theatres when the time is right," he had told us last month.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

