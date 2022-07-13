Pooja Bhatt says John Abraham complained why only Bipasha Basu was asked if she was fine during Jism shoot and not him

Pooja Bhatt has revealed that she forgot to ask John Abraham if he was comfortable with the love-making scenes in their film, Jism. When he asked her about it, she realised it was presumptuous of women to assume only women may feel uncomfortable in intimate situations, she has said. (Also read: John Abraham reveals first look from new film Tehran)

Directed by Amit Saxena, Jism featured Bipasha and John in lead roles and was based on story by Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja produced the film. Speaking on Kusha Kapila's Swipe Ride, Pooja revealed, “I did a film with Bipasha Basu and we launched the gorgeous John Abraham. I was actually directing the love scenes and stuff. I went to explain to them what was required. I am telling Bipasha ‘this is what you need to do, and if you are not comfortable…’ and John just looked at me and said ‘Excuse me! Does somebody mind asking me whether I am comfortable doing this?’ It was like somebody threw a bucket of cold water on me. How presumptuous of us women to think that it is only the women who feel awkward in an intimate situations. The poor men!"

She added, “God bless all the men that I have been with, because I think I have taken something from each one of them. I especially want to thank the people who broke my heart and stomped all over it because when you look back in hindsight and what you think is a box of darkness somebody has handed you, actually turns out to be the most massive gift you could receive. Because that is what reintroduces you to yourself.”

Talking about her “type”, Pooja said, “I don't think I have a type, but when I was in my 20s. No regrets, no regrets ever for a full life. But in my 20s, I had the capacity to walk into a room full of 100 men, for example. There would be 99 perfectly functional human beings and one rat hiding under a table. My zoning device would make me go straight to that and say ‘Hey baby, let me try and fix you’. But, you should not forget, you need fix yourself actually.”

Pooja Bhatt was married to Manish Makhija and they got separated in 2014. Earlier, she also dated Ranvir Shorey but the relationship ended bitterly.

