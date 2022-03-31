John Abraham says it ‘kills’ him when he's asked to include an item song in his movie: 'It breaks me'

Actor John Abraham has spoken about how much it pains him when a producer asks him to include an ‘item number’ in his movies. The actor says he wants the music of his films to never break the narrative. However, his movies often include special ‘dance numbers’, many performed by Nora Fatehi. (Also read: John Abraham on Attack: ‘Spent 30% of the budget on VFX, not on myself’)

An ‘item number’ is slang for a special dance song that is wedged into any movie as added attraction for the audience. It usually features a female dancer-actor, who doesn't add anything to the story as a character, in glamorous outfits, performing usually at a bar, dance club and such for men. Over the years, even Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others have delivered ‘item numbers’ in films. Item numbers have often been criticised for objectifying women and catering to the male gaze.

John, in a new interview, has said that it's not something he wants to include in his movies. He told Tried and Refused Productions in a video interview, “Some of my music has been great. Jism, for me, is still my most favourite album. I think I have accidentally got very nice songs. But I have also got extremely bad songs. For me the real dagger that pushes me down is when I am told that I have to have an item song in a film. And I don't want to sound condescending towards it but that kills me. That really breaks me." When the interviewer said that one could see it in John's face in the video, he said, “That's me walking painfully by.”

Recently, John's films have included dance numbers by Nora Fatehi in films such as Satyamev Jayate, Satyamev Jayate 2, Rocky Handsome and Batla House.

John will be seen next in Attack. The film is about a super soldier played by John. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. It will release this Friday.

