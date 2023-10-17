Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh much anticipated thriller 'Pulimada' official trailer is out...

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: The official trailer of the AK Sajan-Joju George film Pulimada has been released with the intriguing title of a man who turns into a tiger and a butterfly at the same time. There is something left to say in the trailer of the film, and because of that, the trailer arouses the curiosity of the audience. Perhaps Joju's acting prowess will be proven once more in Pulimada. This film has already become the talk of the audience even before it hits the theatres. The first look poster & the teaser of the film also got a lot of attention. The tag line of the film is Penninte Sugandam (Scent of a Woman). Aishwarya Rajesh and Lijomol will be the heroines of Joju in Pulimada which will be released as a Pan Indian film.

A.K Sajan, who has given a handful of good movies in Malayalam is the Writer-Director-Editor of Pulimada. Einstein Zak Paul and Rajesh Damodaran are the producers under the banner Einstein Media and Land Cinemas. Director Joshi and Joju's film Antony is also produced by Einstein Media. Joju George's next release is "Pulimada", after the blockbuster "Iratta". Another peculiarity of the film is that the famous cinematographer Venu is doing the camera for a film, after a gap of ten years. Pulimada is a big budget film that was shot in 60 days in one schedule and has a huge star cast.

After the super hit Tamil film Jai Bheem, Lijomol also plays an important role in Pulimada. Other important characters are played by Balachandra Menon

Chemban Vinod, Johnny Antony, Jafar Idukki, Jio Baby, Abu Salim, Sona Nair, Krishna Prabha, Pauly wilson, Shibila etc. The wedding of a police constable Vincent Scaria (Joju George) and the events related to it and the changes it brings to his character and life are presented to the audience through Pulimada. As the title suggests, the director takes the audience through a real Tiger's lair.

Other credits:

Music-Ishaan Dev.

Lyrics-Rafiq Ahmed, Dr. Tara Jayashankar, Father Michael Panachikal.

Background music- Anil Johnson. Editor- AK Sajan.

Production Designer -Vinesh Banglan

Art -Jithu Sebastian.

Makeup -Shaji Pulpalli

Costume Design-Sunil Rahman and Steffi Xavier.

Chief Associate Director - Harish Thekkepat.

Marketing - Tanay Suriya (trendy tolly)

Stills -Anoop Chacko.

Designs and Marketing -Obscura Entertainment, Oldmunks.

Distribution- Ann Mega Media

For more information visit: https://youtu.be/__-5k0p4v1E?si=MZFLYE3v-e8BFsMc

