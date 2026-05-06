Junaid Khan says he can’t outgrow being Aamir Khan’s son: ‘It will take me a lifetime to get there’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been one of Hindi cinema’s most influential stars for decades. In 2024, his son Junaid Khan stepped into the industry with his debut. In a recent conversation with his Ek Din co-star Sai Pallavi, Junaid opened up about whether being Aamir Khan’s son has ever led to an identity crisis. He admitted that while comparisons are inevitable, he sees his journey as a long process, adding that it would take him a lifetime to achieve even a fraction of what his father has accomplished in his career.

Junaid Khan on pressure of being Aamir Khan's son

Junaid Khan talks about the pressure of being Aamir Khan's son.

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When Sai asked if he had ever felt an identity crisis because he is Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid replied, "The shadow of being Aamir Khan's son, you are never going to outgrow. It's neither positive nor negative. He's been a star for 35 years. I am not competing it anytime soon. It will take me a lifetime to get there. So for the foreseeable future, no matter how well I do, I'll always be Aamir Khan's son."

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{{^usCountry}} Junaid further spoke about his aspirations, saying that he wants to be part of film sets that are enjoyable and to work on projects he genuinely likes. He added that his experiences so far have been positive and mentioned that the set of Maharaj was particularly pleasant to work on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Junaid further spoke about his aspirations, saying that he wants to be part of film sets that are enjoyable and to work on projects he genuinely likes. He added that his experiences so far have been positive and mentioned that the set of Maharaj was particularly pleasant to work on. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aamir Khan has often praised his son’s work ethic, noting that Junaid has never relied on him for help and has been determined to carve his own path in the industry. Junaid has also been spotted travelling by auto despite having access to multiple cars, reflecting his grounded approach. About Junaid Khan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamir Khan has often praised his son’s work ethic, noting that Junaid has never relied on him for help and has been determined to carve his own path in the industry. Junaid has also been spotted travelling by auto despite having access to multiple cars, reflecting his grounded approach. About Junaid Khan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Junaid made his debut with the 2024 film Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film, based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, also featured Shalini Pandey, Sharvari and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. It was released on Netflix and received appreciation for its performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Junaid made his debut with the 2024 film Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film, based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, also featured Shalini Pandey, Sharvari and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. It was released on Netflix and received appreciation for its performances. {{/usCountry}}

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He later made his theatrical debut with Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The romantic comedy did not perform well in theatres and received criticism for the lead pair’s chemistry, although it found some audience after its OTT release.

His most recent film, Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. The film, which marks Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut, released in theatres on 1 May and opened to mixed-to-negative reviews, earning just over ₹3 crore at the domestic box office so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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