Kaagaz 2 OTT release: Where to watch Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik's film

Anupam Kher's post

The actor wrote, "Please watch Satish Kaushik’s last film Kaagaz 2 on @amazonprime. It is an issue-based film. I promise you will like it!" In the video he said about the film, "It’s on Prime Video and I’ll be very happy if you watch it. And, enjoy the film, it's thought provoking… It's an important film of our time. Jai Ho.”

About Kaagaz 2

In the film, Satish's character is seeking justice for his dead daughter and fighting a case for the ban on political rallies. Anant Desai can be seen playing a powerful politician, whose political rally caused the death of Satish's daughter.

Anupam, portraying the advocate role in the film, fights Satish's case, and he faces life-threatening obstacles during the legal fight. The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It also stars Darshan Kumaar and Neena Gupta.

Anupam Kher on Kaagaz 2

Talking to ANI recently, the actor said, "It was his (Satish Kaushik) passion project. He was working for 2 years on this project. This is based on true incidents. He was so passionate about the subject. He met many people, the protests taken out by political parties and other organisations, however genuine the cause is for their coming on the streets but a section of people get affected by it."

He added, "In this movie, the daughter of Satish Kaushik's character could become an IAS officer but she meets with an accident and there is a political rally going on and her ambulance gets stuck in it and she dies. I play the role of the lawyer who defends the daughter of Satish Jee in the movie."