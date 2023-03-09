He felt uneasy, told driver to take him to hospital: Anupam Kher confirms Satish Kaushik died of heart attack

Actor Anupam Kher confirmed that his friend and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik died following a heart attack early Thursday morning. As per a new report, Anupam said that Satish was in Delhi ahead of his sudden death. (Also Read | Satish Kaushik dies at 67, Anupam Kher pays tribute)

In a tweet earlier on Thursday, Anupam said he was shocked to hear about Satish Kaushik's death. He took to Twitter and posted a monochrome photo of the duo. Anupam captioned the post, "I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti."

Anupam told news agency PTI that Satish was at a friend's home in Delhi, when he complained of uneasiness. "He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Anupam told PTI.

As per news agency ANI, Satish's postmortem will be done at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi on Thursday. As per the report, his body was bought to the hospital at 5.30 am and has been kept in the mortuary. His postmortem will be done at 11 am and his body will be brought to Mumbai after that.

Ashoke Pandit too shared a picture with Satish on Twitter. He wrote, "Can’t believe this? Shocked and Sad to know my dear friend @satishkaushik2 is no more as he suffered a heart attack in Delhi. My last film with him was The Last Show. A great loss to the film, TV and theatre industry. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

Satish's last post on his Twitter account was a series of pictures from the annual Holi celebrations organised by lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai. "Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha... wishing Happy Holi to everyone…" he wrote.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Satish in her upcoming film Emergency, remembered the actor as a "kind and genuine man". "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director Satish Kaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," she tweeted.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Satish was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, Deewana Mastana and Udta Punjab. Known for his comic timing, Satish was also a director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON