Satish Kaushik dies at 67, Anupam Kher pays tribute: 'Never thought I would write this about you...'

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik has died at 67. While the cause of death is unknown, his friend Anupam Kher confirmed the news on Twitter.

He wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Kangana Ranaut also tweeted about Satish. “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti,” she wrote.

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members.”

Two days before his death, Satish celebrated Holi at Javed Akhtar's home. He even shared photos from the same on Twitter. He was joined at the party by Richa Chadha, Mahima Chaudhary, Ali Fazal and others.

Satish Chandra Kaushik who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He graduated from Kirori Mal College and was an alumnus of National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. He has acted in films like Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and became the household name for his portrayal of Calendar in Shekhar Kapur's Mr India.

He has also directed multiple films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Tere Naam, Kyon Ki, and most recently, Kaagaz with Pankaj Tripathi. He was last seen in Chhatriwali with Rakul Preet Singh. His upcoming film is Kangana's Emergency, in which he plays Jagjivan Ram.

