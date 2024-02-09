 Kaagaz 2 trailer: Satish Kaushik's final film to release in cinemas on March 1 | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kaagaz 2 trailer: Satish Kaushik's final film to release in cinemas on March 1. Watch

Kaagaz 2 trailer: Satish Kaushik's final film to release in cinemas on March 1. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 09, 2024 05:23 PM IST

Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi, was hailed as one of the most acclaimed films of 2021. The sequel, Kaagaz 2, continues the legacy of the original.

The trailer for Satish Kaushik's last film Kaagaz 2, also starring Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, is out. It is set to hit cinemas on March 1. (Also Read: Satish Kaushik to Junior Mehmood: Farewell to the stars who left us in 2023)

Satish Kaushik in Kaagaz trailer
Satish Kaushik in Kaagaz trailer

Directed by VK Prakash and produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain, the film is a joint production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Ratan Jain, the producer from Venus Films, expressed, "My association with Satish ji goes way back. He directed a film for my company, and we produced several films together. Kaagaz 2 holds a special place in his heart. It is a tribute to my dear friend."

He further added, "The film's unique selling point lies in the message: 'Do not block others' paths to pave your own. Political rallies and protests often cause traffic jams, inconveniencing common people.'"

Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi, was hailed as one of the most acclaimed films of 2021. The sequel, Kaagaz 2, continues the legacy of the original.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note for late actor Satish Kaushik as he unveiled the first look poster of Kaagaz 2.

Anupam took to Instagram and wrote, “Dearest #SATISHKAUSHIK! The trailer of your passion project and unfortunately the last project #Kaagaz2 is releasing tomorrow! I know how hard you worked to create this film. But we all will make sure that the brilliance of this film reaches the world! Love you always!”

Kaagaz 2 trailer served as a tribute to the late Satish Kaushik and was unveiled in the presence of his family, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumaar. The film highlights hardships of an ordinary individual, whose right to live is violated by protests and rallies.

The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On