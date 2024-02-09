Kaagaz 2 trailer: Satish Kaushik's final film to release in cinemas on March 1. Watch

The trailer for Satish Kaushik's last film Kaagaz 2, also starring Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, is out. It is set to hit cinemas on March 1. (Also Read: Satish Kaushik to Junior Mehmood: Farewell to the stars who left us in 2023) Satish Kaushik in Kaagaz trailer

Directed by VK Prakash and produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain, the film is a joint production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Ratan Jain, the producer from Venus Films, expressed, "My association with Satish ji goes way back. He directed a film for my company, and we produced several films together. Kaagaz 2 holds a special place in his heart. It is a tribute to my dear friend."

He further added, "The film's unique selling point lies in the message: 'Do not block others' paths to pave your own. Political rallies and protests often cause traffic jams, inconveniencing common people.'"

Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi, was hailed as one of the most acclaimed films of 2021. The sequel, Kaagaz 2, continues the legacy of the original.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note for late actor Satish Kaushik as he unveiled the first look poster of Kaagaz 2.

Anupam took to Instagram and wrote, “Dearest #SATISHKAUSHIK! The trailer of your passion project and unfortunately the last project #Kaagaz2 is releasing tomorrow! I know how hard you worked to create this film. But we all will make sure that the brilliance of this film reaches the world! Love you always!”

Kaagaz 2 trailer served as a tribute to the late Satish Kaushik and was unveiled in the presence of his family, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumaar. The film highlights hardships of an ordinary individual, whose right to live is violated by protests and rallies.

