Satish Kaushik to Junior Mehmood: Farewell to the stars who left us in 2023

In 2023, the world mourned the loss of several beloved celebrities who left an indelible mark on their respective fields. From iconic actors to influential filmmakers, their passings left a void in the entertainment industry. Celebrities including Satish Kaushik and Junior Mehmood passed away in 2023

Satish Kaushik

Known for playing some of the most iconic characters in films such as Mr India, Deewana Mastana, Satish Kaushik passed away on August 12, 2023, at the age of 72. He was at his farmhouse in Gurugram when he suffered a heart attack. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but could not be saved. Besides acting, Kaushik also created a name in the film industry as a filmmaker, who directed the cult film Tere Naam. He will be seen posthumously in Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency.

Nitesh Pandey

Nitesh Pandey passed away due to heart attack on May 23, at the age of 51. Pandey was found dead in a hotel room in Igatpuri. He was part of some popular TV shows such as Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani and Anupama. He was also noticed for his small but interesting role on movies such as Om Shanti On and Khosla Ka Ghosla.

Gufi Paintal

Veteran cinema and television actor Gufi Paintal, breathed his last on June 5, 2023. He started his career in the 1970s and went on to work in many films and TV shows, but the one role that became his identity was of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat. Other works to his credit include film and TV shows such as Suhaag, Desh Pardes, Hum Paanch, Shaktimaan among others.

Pradeep Sarkar

Indian director and screenwriter Pradeep Sarkar passed away at the age of 67 on March 24. He was admitted to the hospital days before his death due to health complications including pneumonia, which developed after viral fever. Sarkar earned worldwide acclaim for adapting Saratchandra’s romantic novel into an elegant 1960s love story Parineeta in the year 2005. He went on to direct films such as Mardaani, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Helicopter Eela.

Nitin Desai

Renowned Bollywood art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai passed away at the age of 58 on August 2. He committed suicide. As informed by police, he was going through financial troubles as he had borrowed ₹185 crore via two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018. He was known for working on films like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and others.

Junior Mehmood

Naeem Sayyed, known professionally as Junior Mehmood, was suffering from Stomach Cancer and lost the battle on December 8. His stage name was given by late comedy icon Mehmood after they shared screen space in the 1968 movie Suhaag Raat. He went on to work in films such as Naunihal, Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Suhaag Raat, Brahmachari, Kati Patang among others.

Akhil Mishra

Actor Akhil Mishra, who played the librarian in Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, died on September 21 at the age of 67. Mishra fell down from a stool in the kitchen and hurt his head, leading to excessive bleeding and other complications, which caused his death. He was part of films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Well Done Abba, Calcutta Mail and Shah Rukh Khan’s Don and TV shows such as Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Uttaran, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna and Shrimaan Shrimati.

Dinesh Phadnis

Popular TV actor Dinesh Phadnis breathed his last on December 5 after suffering several organ failures. He was known for his quirky and funny role in the crime detective show CID, which ran for more than two decade. The 57 year old also made an appearance on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and played supporting roles in movies like Super 30 and Sarfarosh.

Rio Kapadia

Actor Rio Kapadia, known for his stint in movies such as Chak De! India, Mardaani and Happy New Year passed away on September 14. He was last seen in one of the episodes of Made in Heaven 2. The actor was battling cancer for a long time and bid adieu to the world at the age of 66.

Pamela Chopra

Popular filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s mother and Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74 on April 20. Not many people know that Chopra was also a fabulous playback singer who sang for films such as Kabhi Kabhie, Darr, Silsila and Mujhse Dosti Karoge. She also worked in the capacity of writer, associate producer and dress designer.Javed Khan Amrohi

Javed Khan Amrohi

Javed Khan Amrohi might not have played lead roles in films, but always made his presence felt with fabulous acting skills. He was seen in movies such as Lagaan, Andaz Apna Apna, Chak De India, Coolie No 1, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, Ishq among many others. He also worked in TV and left a lasting impression with shows such as Mirza Ghalib and Nukkad. The actor passed away after a prolonged illness on February 14.

Sanjay Gadhvi

Sanjay Gadhvi was just 3 days away from turning 57, when the news of his death came on November 19. Gadhvi’s daughter later shared that her father was in perfectly good health and hence his death came as a shock. The director made his debut with 2000 film Tere Liye and then later went on to make one of the most popular franchise Dhoom - Dhoom 1 and Djoom 2 specifically.