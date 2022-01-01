Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu confirms her pregnancy

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child, he has announced on social media.Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Gautam shared a picture of Kajal with the caption “Here’s looking at you 2022”. What got the fans’ attention was the emoji of a pregnant woman following the caption.

Fans immediately flooded the comment sections offering congratulatory messages to the couple. “The most beautiful moment of both of your lives,” wrote one fan. “Junior Gautam or Junior Kajal is coming,” quipped another.

A day earlier, Kajal had posted a picture with Gautam on New Year’s Eve. She had written, “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts.”

Gautam and Kajal had recently celebrated their first anniversary, where both of them had shared pictures of the two of them. “Happy 1st Anniversary my love. I don’t know how this year has flown by, but it’s been the most amazing new chapter of my life. Life’s easier when your BFF, 4 AM friend, workout buddy and travel partner is ONE. Super excited for what lies ahead,” Gautam had written with his post. The couple had gotten married on October 30, 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

Talking about how she fell in love with Gautam, an interview with Vogue, Kajal had said in 2020, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

