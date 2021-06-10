Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajol and her son Yug are 'masked bandits' in new Instagram selfie. See here
bollywood

Kajol and her son Yug are 'masked bandits' in new Instagram selfie. See here

Actor Kajol has shared a new selfie with her son Yug on Instagram. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Kajol and her son Yug pose for a new Instagram picture.

Actor Kajol on Thursday shared a picture of herself with her son, Yug. The picture, shared on Instagram, showed Kajol and Yug wearing masks.

She captioned the post, "The masked bandits!" Several of her fans dropped smiley face emojis in the comments section. "Finally a selfie!" one person wrote.

Kajol and her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, also have a daughter, Nysa. In an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram last year, Kajol said that she could not choose between her children. When asked whom she loves more, she replied, “My daughter is my heart and my son is my lungs.” She also described them as ‘heera aur moti (diamond and pearl)’ and called Yug ‘entertaining’.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, Kajol revealed an important thing that she learnt from Yug that 'really stuck with' her. She said, “I was firing Nysa for not sitting with us. There was a Mata Ki Chowki at home and I was like, ‘Nysa, come and sit with us. We are sitting here, why are you sitting at the table?’ She said, ‘Mumma, I really don’t want to.’ I really got angry and I said, ‘Come here and sit down!’ So after she came, sat and left, my son turned around, sat in my lap quietly and told me, ‘You know, mom, you shouldn’t fire her for telling the truth.’”

She added, "I felt like, oh my God, that was such a….ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya mujhe (My own son gave me a backhanded slap)! It was amazing advice."

Also read: When Kajol declared that she can't 'look poor' in films: 'I just look rich, even if I'm wearing a ghagra-choli'

Kajol was last seen on screen in Tribhanga, which also featured Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. The film, directed by Renuka Shahane, released on Netflix.

