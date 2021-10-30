Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kajol channels Disney villain Cruella for her Halloween look, wishes fans 'Happy Halloween witches'

Kajol channelled the Disney villain Cruella for her Halloween-theme look at a film event in Dubai. 
Kajol turned Cruella for a film event. 
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:53 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Kajol has joined the league of celebrities dressing up to show their scary sides for the Halloween. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor dressed up as Disney character Cruella for her appearance at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. 

Kajol wore a black and white gown with a slit, paired with black heels. Sharing a picture of her look, Kajol wrote on Instagram, “Happy Halloween witches #prehalloween #cruella #filmfareme #funnish #wesocool.”

Kajol's fans and friends were impressed by her new look. Actor Neelam Kothari dropped a heart and fire emoji while Saba Ali Khan dropped a heart, fire and kiss-eyes emoji in the comments section. A fan asked, “you looked so beautiful last night, we need more pics.” Another wrote, “gosh...you looking like a disney character...too beautiful... One more commented, ”Too hot to handle."

Recently, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Amyra Dastur and Amrita Puri did a Halloween-themed photoshoot. Ali shared their pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Rusty Fiesty Misty Ditsy itsy bitsy all kinds Fitsy. Presenting you The Family.”

While Richa was in a silver ensemble with a matching headgear, Ali added a quirky touch to his suited avatar with sparkles on his cheek and dramatic eye makeup. Amyra was in a printed silk suit with a fake moustache and Amrita wore a blonde wig with an animal print dress.  

Also read: Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur turns into a cowboy for Halloween party with Ekta and Tusshar's sons, see pics

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover attended a friend's birthday party which had Halloween as the theme of the night. While Bipasha turned into a disco girl in a blue sequinned dress and a headband, Karan joined her in a black suit.

Bipasha Basu shared her and Karan's look on Instagram. 

On Friday, pictures of Taimur from a kids party also surfaced online. The four-year-old was dressed up as a cowboy. He had an animated ghost painted on his cheek. 

