Kajol says daughter Nysa Devgan was stopped on Singapore bus for autograph: 'She’s known all over the world'

Actor Kajol has talked about how her daughter Nysa Devgan came across fans in Singapore who asked for her autograph. In a new interview, Kajo said that her daughter is 'known all over the world'. Drawing a comparison, Kajol said that before she started acting not many people knew her and she had the freedom to travel. (Also Read | Kajol on daughter Nysa getting trolled online: ‘If you are trolled, you are famous')

Nysa Devgan is the daughter of Kajol and her husband, actor Ajay Devgn. Kajol started dating Ajay Devgn in 1994 and got married to him in February 1999. They welcomed Nysa in April 2003 and son Yug Devgan in September 2010. Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee.

Speaking with Mashable India, Kajol said, "At that time, there was no social media so I think life was much easier for us as children. Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today. Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph."

She added, "So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself."

Kajol made her Bollywood debut with Bekhudi, directed by Rahul Rawail, in 1992. The movie also starred Ajay Mankotia, Tanuja and Vijayendra Ghatge. She has featured in many films such as Baazigar (1993), Yeh Dillagi (1994), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997), Dushman (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Fanaa (2006), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Dilwale (2015).

Fans will see her next in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi. The film will release on December 9 in theatres. Apart from Kajol, the film also stars Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles. The movie is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

