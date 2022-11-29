Kajol on daughter Nysa getting trolled online: ‘If you are trolled, you are famous'

Kajol in a new interview talked about how she reacts to online trolls who attack her daughter Nysa Devgan. She admitted that as a mother it affects her, however, she has also noticed how most people have supportive things to say on social media. Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s first child, following their son Yug. Also read: Ajay Devgn says daughter Nysa has still not told him if she wants to join movies

Kajol will be next seen in Salaam Venky. In the film, she will be playing the role of a mother who takes care of her ailing son, played by Vishal Jethwa. It’s directed by Revathi Menon, the film will release on December 9.

During the promotion of the film, Kajol was asked about social media trolling faced by Nysa. She told ETimes, “I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 percent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled.”

However, Kajol admitted it bothers her when Nysa is trolled. She has ‘actually gone and checked that all these articles on trolling’ but says that only 2 people out of 100 have something bad to talk about, which gets highlighted.

Kajol shared that she tells Nysa to look into the brighter side instead of dwelling on the negative. “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world (I tell her the same thing. If one person is saying something bad about you, there are 10,000 people who think you are the most beautiful girl in the world). And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?” she said.

Nysa is currently perusing her higher studies in Switzerland after finishing her school in Singapore. According to Ajay, she has not yet decided anything about her plans of joining films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON