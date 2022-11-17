Ajay Devgn says daughter Nysa has still not told him if she wants to join movies

Ajay Devgn has responded to a query on whether he will direct a film for his daughter Nysa Devgn, if she expresses her wish to join films. Ajay said that she is yet to decide whether she wants to join the movies. (Also read: Ajay Devgn opens up about daughter Nysa Devgan's plans to enter Bollywood)

Nysa has finished her school in Singapore where she studied at United World College of South East Asia. Later, Ajay's daughter moved to Switzerland for higher studies.

Asked if he would direct a film for Nysa if she expresses her wish to make a career in acting, Ajay told ETimes, “My daughter has not mentioned to me (at least yet) that she wishes to join the movies. So, everything else is hypothetical.”

This is not the first time Ajay has talked about Nysa's career choices. Amid rumours of her Bollywood debut, Ajay had told Hindustan Times in August this year, “She is just a teenager. She hasn’t told Kajol or me what her final career choice would be. As of now, she is studying overseas. If she decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice. As parents, we will always support her.”

He added that the speculations around Nysa's career are pointless because it will be “Nysa's decision all the way”. Earlier this year, he had also said in another interview with Film Companion that she has “shown disinterest” till date.

Ajay's most recent outing was Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. He is all set for the release of Drishyam 2 - the Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film Drishyam 2.

Apart from Drishyam 2, Ajay has an interesting line up of films. He is directing his fourth film, Bholaa featuring himself and Tabu. Other films directed by Ajay include U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runwav 34 (2022).

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi that told the story of a former convict who wants to meet his daughter after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON