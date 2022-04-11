Ajay Devgn opens up about daughter Nysa Devgan's plans to enter Bollywood: ‘Anything can change anytime...'

Actor Ajay Devgn talked about his daughter Nysa Devgan's Bollywood debut in a new interview. Nysa is 19 and currently studying abroad but the subject of her entry into Bollywood debut has been speculated uponAjay is currently promoting his film Runway 34, which will also star actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. Also Read: Salman Khan unveils Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 teaser, says he requested him to 'come on Eid' because he has no film ready

Ajay got married to actor Kajol in 1999. In 2003, the couple welcomed their daughter Nysa Devgan and in 2010 their son Yug. Kajol often shares videos and photos on her social media featuring their kids.

In a new interview with Film Companion, when Ajay was asked about Nysa's Bollywood debut, he said, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. anything can change anytime with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now.”

Nysa, currently, is studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. Earlier, she was in Singapore for three years during her final years of school. Last month, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of Nysa on his Instagram handle. In the photo, Nysa could be seen wearing a dress from Manish's collection. Also Read: Nysa Devgan turns model for Manish Malhotra, parties with Jahnvi Kapoor, Shanaya; fan says: 'She looks like mom Kajol'

Ajay's film Runway 34 is directed and produced by him. The film will mark his second directorial venture since Shivaay in 2016. The film is inspired by the true event from 2015 when the Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi flight had a narrow escape, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility early morning.

