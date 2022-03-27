Nysa Devgan turns model for Manish Malhotra, parties with Jahnvi Kapoor, Shanaya; fan says: 'She looks like mom Kajol'

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actor-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, turned model for fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Taking to Instagram, Manish shared a new picture of Nysa posing in one of his creations. Nysa was part of Manish's recent FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week show where he presented his collection Diffuse. (Also Read | Nysa Devgan’s friend gives her a side-eye as she clicks elevator selfie, fan says 'looks like Kajol'. See pic)

In the photo, Nysa Devgan wore a multi-coloured crop top under a blazer and high-slit black skirt. She kept her hair loose, wore makeup, and opted for heels.

Sharing the picture, Manish captioned the photo, "@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss. The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe @manishmalhotraworld."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "She looks like her mother Kajol." Another person commented, "Like mother like daughter." "She has got beauty from her mother and confidence in her eyes from her father," said another fan.

"Mom's baby is quite a lady and very beautiful," said another fan. "She is looking soo stunning," commented a person. "Omg flawless fire girl," wrote a person.

Apart from Nysa, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jahnvi Kapoor were also part of the show. Maheep Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and Varun Sharma, also attended the show.

Nysa also posed for pictures with Shanaya, Jahnvi, and Manish among others for a party.

Nysa and Jahnvi were seen posing with Manish and their friends.

After the show, Nysa and Jahnvi were seen posing with Manish and their friends backstage. Nysa also posed for pictures with Shanaya, Jahnvi, and Manish among others for a party. She was also seen posing with her friends inside a car. Nysa wore a shimmery white halter dress.

Nysa is the elder child of Kajol and Ajay. She was born on April 20, 2003. The couple also have a son Yug. Kajol, last year, wished Nysa on her 18th birthday with a post on Instagram and recalled her nervousness at the time of her birth.

Kajol had said, “It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then you turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time, most of the time, I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. You are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down your shine for anyone. I’ve got your back! Happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good.”

Currently, Nysa is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education, Switzerland. Earlier, she had lived for three years in Singapore for her final years of school.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON