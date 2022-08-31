Kajol wears red saree for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022; Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share wishes. See pics

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing photos and messages with their fans on social media. On Wednesday, while many wished their fans on the occasion, some dropped photos from their celebration. Kajol shared a photo of herself on Ganesh Chaturthi, while Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sent love to their fans. Also Read: Divya Dutta on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: I get too attached every time Bappa comes home

Kajol shared a photo of herself sitting inside a car. In the picture, she was wearing a red saree as she smiled for the camera. She captioned the picture, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” Kartik Aaryan shared a couple of photos of himself standing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja. Thank you, Bappa for making this a life-changing year. Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe (I hope you keep on fulfilling my wishes just like this).” Riteish Deshmukh shared a photo of himself with actor-wife Genelia D'Souza and wrote, “Best wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi from the Deshmukh family.”

Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor wished their fans on their Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture of Lord Ganesa's idol, Kangana wrote, “Ganesh Chaturthi ki hardik shubhkamnayein (Happy Ganesh Chaturthi).” Alia Bhatt dropped a photo of Lord Ganesha and wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you and your family happiness, prosperity, and peace.” Kareena Kapoor also shared Lord Ganesha's picture and wished her fans. Kajol gave a glimpse of her celebration as she dropped a video of Lord Ganesa's idol.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and wished his fans in a Ganesh-Chaturthi special post featuring Ganesha made from Peeple leaves. He wrote, "Ganesh chaturthee kee haardik aur anek anek shubhakaamanaen (Happy Ganesh Chaturthi)". Akshay Kumar sent greetings to his fans through Instagram Stories, where he posted a motion picture of Lord Ganesh and wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi".

