Kalki Koechlin pumps breastmilk as she get ready for shoot in throwback pic, writes about 'mom's guilt'

Kalki Koechlin has shared a picture to give a sneak peek into the life of a working mom. The actor is seen sitting with a breast pump on as she gets her makeup and hair done ahead of a shoot. She shared the throwback picture on Instagram with a hint of “mom's guilt” in the caption. Also read: Kalki Koechlin shares glimpse of her ‘Friday hydration’ with daughter Sappho

Kalki wrote along with the photo, “In memory of mom’s guilt, raging boobs and bionic bodies #workingmama #whatwecarry #motherhood #theelephantinthewomb #happysunday.”

Kalki Koechlin shared a fresh post on Instagram.

Her picture earned her more respect and love from her fans in the comments section. A fan wrote, “We all know you are doing the best you can and being the best person you can be by doing the work you love to do. Always be special and never change as that is what makes you unique. #fact #justsaying.” Another called her “A truly beautiful woman.”

Kalki and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed a baby girl in February, 2020. They named her Sappho. Kalki often shares cute pictures and videos from her life after the arrival of the child.

Kalki recently shared her tough breast engorgement experience in a video shared on Instagram. She wrote along with it, “I do feel like in society it’s all about the baby, and not enough about the mothers. Both of them need to find their comfort zones in this early and challenging stage of growth. I realised It’s so easy to say from the outside that you don’t have to breastfeed, you can just use the breast pump or formula. But when you’re in it, you feel so many pressures. After many sleepless nights, a scary (and painful) breast engorgement experience, the wondrous process of learning how to communicate with my baby, and with a little help from the professionals, I found my way through it.”

She talked about how she once panicked after a breast engorgement episode and had to visit a clinic to knead out the unused milk with the help of professionals.

Kalki is expected to be seen in the second season of web series, Made In Heaven. She has already shot for two films: Goldfish and Emma and Angel

