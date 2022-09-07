Kamaal R Khan gets bail in molestation case; will remain in jail for old tweets on Akshay Kumar, Ram Gopal Verma

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, was granted bail by a Mumbai court on Tuesday, as per a report. The former actor and film critic was arrested in connection with a 2021 molestation case registered against him by Versova police. Kamaal, however, will remain in jail, as his bail plea is pending before the Borivali magistrate court in another case from 2020 related to his alleged derogatory tweets about actor Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma, and others. Read more: Shatrughan Sinha defends Kamaal R Khan after his arrest

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KRK’s bail application in the 2020 case is likely to be heard by the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday. KRK was arrested from Mumbai airport on August 30 over his old tweets and sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court.

As per a PTI report, the Versova police on Sunday took KRK’s custody in the molestation case and he was produced before the Bandra court. Kamaal, in his bail plea filed through his lawyers before the Bandra magistrate court, said that the contents of the First Information Report (FIR) did not match the alleged molestation incident practically.

His lawyers submitted before the court that the FIR was registered 18 months after the incident and that too after the victim's friend asked her to do so, reported PTI. He further argued that the Indian Penal Code section invoked against KRK was bailable. The court allowed KRK's plea. The molestation case against KRK was reportedly registered in June 2021 based on the complaint of a 27-year-old woman. The complainant had alleged that KRK had called her to his bungalow in Versova on the pretext of offering her the lead role in a film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to PTI, police said the tweets posted by KRK in 2020 were communal and he had targeted Bollywood personalities. He was booked in 2020 under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation) and other provisions of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

Actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Hansal Mehta had recently spoken about KRK's tweet against the film industry. “They have been bashing every film of mine. Because they don’t get money from me because I don’t send any of those things that you have to write good stuff about me and I don’t really acknowledge their presence. People who are like deemak (termites), who eat away and destroy the very fibre of the base they are standing on," Taapsee had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON