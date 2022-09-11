Kamaal R Khan returns to Twitter after bail in derogatory tweets and molestation cases: 'I am back for my vengeance'

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan is back on Twitter after his return from jail. He was granted bail a few days ago after he was arrested by the police from the Mumbai airport in connection with his old tweets. Taking to social media on Sunday, he simply announced, "I am back for my vengeance." Also read: Tweet from Kamaal R Khan’s account claims his life is under threat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was arrested for two different tweets, a 2020 case of alleged derogatory tweets about Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma and a molestation case registered against him at the Versova police station in 2021.

Kamaal R Khan tweeted for the first time after his release from jail.

In the 2020 case, police had claimed that KRK's posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood personalities. However, he said in his bail plea that the tweets in question were only his comments on the film titled Laxmii Bomb (released as Laxmii) and no offence as alleged by the police was committed. KRK is acting as a "critic and/or reporter in the film Industry", the bail plea said. The FIR against him was registered in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the molestation case, KRK, in his bail plea filed through lawyers Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav before the Bandra magistrate court, claimed the contents of the FIR did not match the alleged molestation incident practically. Advocate Yadav submitted before the court that the FIR was registered 18 months after the incident and that too after the victim's friend asked her to do so.

The molestation case was registered in June 2021 based on the complaint of a 27-year-old woman under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact) and 509 (word or gesture intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC. The complainant had alleged that KRK had called her to his bungalow in Versova on the pretext of offering her the lead role in a film. He spiked her drink and touched her inappropriately, as per the FIR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.