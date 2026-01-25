Kamaal R Khan's lawyer claims he has been ‘falsely implicated’ in shooting case; blames Bollywood for it
Actor-producer Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, was sent to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra Court in connection with a firing incident.
Actor, producer and film critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, was sent to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra Court. He was taken in for questioning by the Oshiwara police late on Friday and brought to court on Saturday in a firing case. His lawyer, however, has described the entire case as ‘fabricated’ and blamed Bollywood for it.
KRK’s lawyer blames Bollywood for ‘fabricated’ case
Advocate Nagesh Mishra, who is representing KRK, described the case as ‘fabricated’ to the press and claimed that ‘big names’ in Bollywood had instigated the police. “The entire case is fabricated. Kamaal R Khan has been falsely implicated in this case. The contention of the police is that he fired a bullet from his gun. But it is not correct,” he said.
The lawyer also stated that the bullet that was fired had a maximum capacity of 20 meters, whereas the place the gun was fired was at a distance of 400 meters from him. “Many big names in Bollywood are instigating the police to implicate him in this case,” he said.
He also added, “The police are being misled. There is no connection between the alleged offence and the accused.” Nagesh also claimed that KRK doesn’t know Neeraj Mishra, the person whose home the incident took place at.
The shooting case details explained
According to the Mumbai police, the incident occurred earlier this week at a residential building in Oshiwara. It is alleged that two bullets were fired at the Nalanda Society on January 18. During the probe, two bullets were found on the premises of the second and fourth floors.
Initially, the police reviewed the CCTV footage but found nothing useful. But a forensic analysis revealed that the bullets might have been fired from KRK’s bungalow nearby. The motive behind the alleged firing is yet to be revealed. A case was registered against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.
KRK was taken into custody for questioning and was detained after he admitted that the firing was done with his licensed gun, according to the police. He was arrested on Saturday and produced before the court. He was sent to police custody till January 27.
With inputs from ANI, PTI
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
A movie buff first and an entertainment reporter next, Neeshita Nyayapati has a decade of experience in print and digital media. Come Friday, you'll find her at the movies reviewing the latest rom-com or masala actioner. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu cinema, with a dash of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi thrown in.Read More
