Kamaal R Khan's lawyer claims he has been ‘falsely implicated’ in shooting case; blames Bollywood for it

Actor, producer and film critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, was sent to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra Court. He was taken in for questioning by the Oshiwara police late on Friday and brought to court on Saturday in a firing case. His lawyer, however, has described the entire case as ‘fabricated’ and blamed Bollywood for it. Kamaal R Khan was taken in for questioning by the police in a firing case on Friday and arrested on Saturday.

KRK’s lawyer blames Bollywood for ‘fabricated’ case Advocate Nagesh Mishra, who is representing KRK, described the case as ‘fabricated’ to the press and claimed that ‘big names’ in Bollywood had instigated the police. “The entire case is fabricated. Kamaal R Khan has been falsely implicated in this case. The contention of the police is that he fired a bullet from his gun. But it is not correct,” he said.

The lawyer also stated that the bullet that was fired had a maximum capacity of 20 meters, whereas the place the gun was fired was at a distance of 400 meters from him. “Many big names in Bollywood are instigating the police to implicate him in this case,” he said.

He also added, “The police are being misled. There is no connection between the alleged offence and the accused.” Nagesh also claimed that KRK doesn’t know Neeraj Mishra, the person whose home the incident took place at.