Kamaal R Khan booked in shooting case: His top 5 biggest controversies over the years

Self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, found himself in legal trouble once again on Tuesday after being booked in a shooting-related case, adding another chapter to his long history of controversies. Known for his provocative tweets, scathing film reviews and personal attacks on celebrities, KRK has repeatedly landed in hot water often sparking outrage across Bollywood and social media. As his latest legal issue makes headlines, here’s a look at five of the most explosive controversies that have defined his public persona. Kamaal R Khan is known for his controversial tweets.

1. Salman Khan defamation case In 2021, KRK also locked horns with Salman Khan after the actor filed a defamation case against him. KRK alleged that the lawsuit was linked to his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, Salman Khan’s legal team maintained that the case stemmed from KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor.

Following the legal action, KRK announced on Twitter that he would no longer review Salman Khan’s films, marking one of the rare occasions where the critic publicly stepped back.

2. Ajay Devgn–Karan Johar ‘paid reviews’ row One of KRK’s most high-profile spats was with Ajay Devgn during the 2016 clash between Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Devgn accused KRK of accepting ₹25 lakh from Karan Johar to praise Johar’s film and criticise Shivaay. KRK denied taking money from Johar and instead made a counter-claim, alleging that Ajay Devgn and his business partner Kumar Mangat had offered him money to bash Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In a tweet, KRK claimed, “Kumar+Ajay offered me money to bash #AeDilHaiMushkil… but I refused. I told them that I will do it free.” The controversy escalated into a major industry showdown, with legal notices exchanged and the credibility of paid film reviews coming under scrutiny.

3. Offensive remarks on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma In 2022, Film critic Kamaal R Khan sparked outrage after claiming that actor Anushka Sharma was responsible for husband Virat Kohli’s “depression,” alleging in a now-deleted tweet that she had “put it in his head” following Kohli’s openness about mental health. The remark, widely condemned as insensitive, drew sharp criticism on social media, with actor Swastika Mukherjee calling it “sick.” In another tweet that remains online, KRK questioned how a “strong North Indian boy” like Kohli could suffer from depression and even raised doubts about his place in Team India, further intensifying the backlash.

4. Vikram Bhatt–Meera Chopra defamation battle Another major controversy erupted in 2016 when filmmaker Vikram Bhatt sent KRK a defamation notice over remarks made in his review of 1920 London. KRK had made personal allegations against Bhatt and passed offensive comments about the film’s leading lady, Meera Chopra.

Bhatt accused KRK of “willful criminal acts of defamation, intimidation and intentional insult,” alleging that false and misleading statements were being circulated on Twitter and YouTube. KRK responded with abusive tweets, later deleting them, while Meera Chopra issued a statement clarifying that she had no personal relationship with KRK beyond a “passing acquaintance.”

5. Body-Shaming Sonakshi Sinha and Vidya Balan KRK’s social media history is also littered with accusations of body-shaming. In one particularly controversial tweet, he conducted a so-called poll asking, “Who looks like bigger Aunty?” and named Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha. He went on to claim that their appearance would lead to box office failures.

The tweet drew backlash from fans and industry members alike, with many calling out KRK for misogyny and disrespect. Despite repeated criticism, such remarks have remained a recurring pattern in his online behaviour.

From legal cases and defamation notices to social media outrage, KRK’s career as a critic has been as controversial as it has been loud. With his name once again in police records following today’s shooting case, the spotlight is firmly back on a figure who continues to blur the line between criticism and provocation.