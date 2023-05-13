Kamal Haasan hails Rahul Gandhi after Karnataka win: 'Just as Gandhiji you walked your way into peoples hearts'

Actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and penned down a note for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the party's massive win in Karnataka. Kamal posted a photo of himself with Rahul Gandhi from his Bharat Jodo Yatra and cited an example of Mahatma Gandhi. Election results are being declared today and Congress is set for a comfortable win in the state. Also read: Kamal Haasan says he walked with Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Kamal Haasan praised Rahul Gandhi after Karnataka election results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion, Kamal wrote, “Shri @RahulGandhi ji, Heartiest Congratulations for this significant victory! Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into people's hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility. Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you. Kudos for not just the victory but also for the manner of victory,” he also added.

In a media interaction at the Congress party headquarter in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Karnataka and said, “On one hand, there was the strength of crony capitalism and on the other, there was the power of the poor people. Strength lost to power.”

“In the Karnataka fight, hatred or abuse were not Congress' weapons. We fought for the issues of the people,” he also added.

Currently, Congress is winning or leading in 136 out of 224 assembly seats, which is above the magic figure of 113. The party's win marks BJP's exit from the state. Karnataka voted in a single phase. It recorded a 73.19 percent voter turnout, according to the state's chief electoral officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamal Haasan has been extending support to Rahul Gandhi even before the elections. The actor had joined Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. The two walked together and later Kamal tweeted pictures featuring Rahul Gandhi by his side. He had written, "Walking to connect the legacy of our glorious past with our bright future @RahulGandhi @maiamofficial #BharatJodoYatra #MakkalNeedhiMaiam.” Besides him, several other actors were also seen joining the Congress leader during his walk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON