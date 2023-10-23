Kangana Ranaut will be the first woman to burn Ravan effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela; actor shares video

Actor Kangana Ranaut will become the first woman to perform the Ravan Dahan at the Lav Kush Ramleela in Delhi on Dussehra on Tuesday. In the 50-year history of the event, held annually at the Red Fort, this will be the first time a woman will set the effigy of the demon king ablaze by shooting an arrow, said Arjun Singh, president of Lav Kush Ramleela Committee of Delhi. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut grooves to Deepika Padukone's song, Salman Khan asks her ‘10 saal ke baad kya kar rahi ho’)

Kangana Ranaut shared a video on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kangana also posted a video as she spoke about the event and her upcoming film Tejas. She captioned the post, "In the 50 years of history of the event, held annually at the Red Fort this will be the first time a woman will set the effigy of Ravana on fire Jai Shri Ram."

Arjun Singh said the decision was taken by the committee in a nod to the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed by the Parliament in September. "Be it a film star or a politician, every year we have a VIP grace our event. In the past, we have had former President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do the honours. Among film stars, Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have been here. Last year, Prabhas did the Ravan Dahan. For the first time in 50 years of our event, it will be a woman who will do the Ravan Dahan.

"Lav Kush Ramleela Committee also wants equal rights for women. Women participation is increasing in every walk of life today but there is still a long way to go. The bill will help in the development of the country and society," Arjun told PTI. To usher in equality, we need to do away with narrow-mindedness, he said.

"Now, a woman can also set fire to the effigy of Ravan, she can end evil too. Women should be given this right too. And that's why we chose Kangana ji for the same," he added. The Women Reservation Bill seeks to guarantee 33 per cent for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The event will take place on October 24.

Kangana is currently promoting her film Tejas, scheduled to be released on Friday. The movie, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, features her in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

