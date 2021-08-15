Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kangana Ranaut frolics in pool with nephew, jokes mom’s salwar kameez is culture shock for Budapest locals

Kangana Ranaut enjoyed a pool outing with her nephew Prithviraj and family. They are currently in the Hungarian capital of Budapest. Check out the photos here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut is in Budapest with her family.

Kangana Ranaut, having wrapped up her espionage thriller Dhaakad, is making the most of her time in Budapest. She is holidaying with her family and shared a few pictures on Instagram Stories. She wore a black monokini as she frolicked in a swimming pool with her nephew Prithviraj, the son of her sister Rangoli Chandel. She also wore a large straw hat.

One photo featured Kangana’s mother Asha Ranaut as well, wearing a floral salwar kameez. The actor joked that it must be a huge culture shock for the locals in Budapest. “Meanwhile people looked at mother just how we look at white women in north India when they wear bikinis,” she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut shared photos from her family holiday in Budapest.
Kangana Ranaut’s family joined her after she wrapped up the shoot of Dhaakad.

Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai, also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana earlier said, in a statement, that the film will not only be a benchmark in her career but also a ‘turning point for Indian cinema’. Calling it an ambitious, ‘one-of-a-kind female-led action film’, she added, “If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema.”

Also read | Bhuj The Pride of India: Sharad Kelkar says Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt treated him ‘like a younger brother’

Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivi, in which she will portray the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, the late J Jayalalithaa. The film has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, there were rumours of a direct-to-digital release, but she dismissed it as ‘fake propaganda’.

“Thalaivi digital rights are with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi) none of them can individually stream the movie before theatres release, all the fake propaganda movie mafia doing please ignore. Thalaivi deserves a theatrical release and makers are determined, strict actions will be taken against any bikau media spreading fake propaganda,” she wrote on Instagram Stories in April.

