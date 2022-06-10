Kangana Ranaut spends 'much-needed break' on picnic with family, shares pics with sister Rangoli, parents and nephew

Actor Kangana Ranaut stepped out for a picnic with her family on Friday. She is currently in Manali and shared a bunch of pictures from her ‘favourite spot’. Calling it a ‘much-needed break’, she wrote on Instagram, “Much needed break day with my family at my favourite spot … and weather was also kind…beautiful day…” (Also read: Step inside Kangana Ranaut's new, second Manali home that's 'authentically mountain style', made of river stone)

Going by the pictures, Kangana wore a polka-dotted red dress and a hat for the outing. Sporting her no-makeup look, she was seen happily posing amid the nature. She was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel, nephew Prithvi and her parents. In pictures, they were surrounded by hills, greenery and a small river. The actor also shared a picture of her father adorably feeding her mother at the picnic. In another candid moment, Kangana was seen resting on her mother’s shoulder.

Kangana recently arrived in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, and shared a series of pictures of her new house on her Instagram account on Thursday. Taking fans inside her luxurious abode amid the hills, she described it as ‘authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood’. “Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love the decor and are curious about mountains architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional. I built a new home it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stones, local slates, and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries, and wooden karigiri,” she said in a post.

Kangana has now started working on her upcoming political drama Emergency. Apart from this, she has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda and Sita: The Incarnation as her upcoming projects. She was last seen in Dhaakad, co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

