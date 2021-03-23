Kangana Ranaut misses birthday celebrations in her hometown, shares glimpse of her mother's pahadi meal

Kangana Ranaut was away from her home and family on her 34th birthday, as she was in Chennai for the trailer launch of her next, Thalaivi. However, the occasion was celebrated with great fanfare in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

In a tweet, Kangana shared glimpses of a prayer ceremony conducted by her mother, Asha Ranaut, and the delectable meal cooked by her. “I miss home, mother’s birthday Pooja for our well being and of course pahadi meal that she makes every year .... some of the pictures from my native village celebrations today,” the actor wrote, along with the photos.

On her birthday, Kangana talked about how comfortable she is in her skin, in a series of tweets. She said she was told that only ‘young sweet 16 type girls with no brains’ are valued, while intelligent women can only ‘belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname’, which made her anxious.

“Today I turned 34,they never told me,I will be at the peak of my career at 34,I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone,I feel like a super human loaded with exceptional experience about skills,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kangana said that she is now completely comfortable with her body and sexuality. “I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny,I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself, they never told me Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth,” she wrote.

