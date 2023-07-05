Kangana Ranaut unveils new stills from Tejas, confirms release date: 'India's first aerial action movie'

Kangana Ranaut has unveiled new impressive stills from her upcoming film Tejas. She has also announced the release date of the film. It will hit theatres on October 20. The actor plays an Air Force pilot in the film and is seen in uniform in the new stills. Also read: Kangana Ranaut seemingly takes dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 while praising her film Tiku Weds Sheru

New Tejas stills

Kangana Ranaut in new stills from Tejas.

Sharing two stills from the film, Kangana wrote on Instagram, "Honouring the bravery of our heroic Air Force Pilots! Tejas, releasing in cinemas on 20th October. @sarveshmewara @varun.mitra @anshul14chauhan @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies."

The first still shows her walking out of a Tejas, a multi-role combat aircraft. Another shows her in the middle of an action scene with a burning jeep in the background. She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a close up of her look in unform, complete with the garrison cap. She captioned one of the stills as "India's first aerial action movie is here". She also shared a still which showed several Tejas aircrafts in the frame.

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Tejas.

A still from Tejas.

Fans react to Kangana's look

Kangana seems to have impressed her fans with her look in uniform. A fan commented on her post with the lines of her hit Tanu Weds Manu Returns song, “Banno tera swagger, lagey sexy.” Another said, “That's woman power.” A fan called her “Bollywood ki Jhansi ki Rani”.

Kangana on working in Tejas

Tejas has been in pipeline since 2020 and was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. It is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Talking about the film, Kangana had said in a statement in 2020, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film. Being in uniform will be one of the biggest highlights of my life."

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala had told in a Mumbai Mirror interview in the same year, "Tejas is not a sequel to Uri, because that was a true story and this isn’t. But it is on the same lines and on the same scale.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are also working on an aerial action entertainer, titled Fighter. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will release in January next year.

