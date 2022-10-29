Kangana Ranaut promises ‘masala’ if she returns to Twitter: 'People's lives will become sensational, mine problematic'

Kangana Ranaut has promised more ‘masala’ content should she return to Twitter after her ‘lifetime ban’. Kangana was banned from the microblogging website last year after her controversial comments. Now, after Elon Musk's takeover of the platform, her supporters are hoping she will make a return after the ban is lifted on her.

During a recent event in Himachal Pradesh for Aaj Tak, Kangana said that Twitter could not have her on the platform for even a year. Meanwhile, Instagram has also given her three warnings for her posts. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says boycott calls didn't cause Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, blames Aamir Khan for doing it to himself)

"I was there on Twitter for one year and Twitter couldn't tolerate me for even a year... I have completed one year on Instagram in May and I have already received three warnings. So I said I will not use Instagram. My team has taken over and now everything is good. Nobody has a problem with it.

"If I come back on Twitter, then people's lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states. I'm happy that I'm not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely... you will get a lot of 'masala'," said the actor.

Musk completed the USD 44 billion takeover of Twitter on Friday. He reportedly fired the social media company's four top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

On Twitter, Kangana would often shared inflammatory statements on issues like anti-CAA protests and farmers' agitation. "On Twitter, an issue is discussed throughout the day. On top of it, there are various other people who join the debate. It becomes 'this wing vs that wing'. Then it becomes even more entertaining.

"I used to do it in the spirit of fun, to tease people. At times, things would turn serious because you have touched upon sensitive things. But it happened occasionally. I didn't do it to upset people," she said.

