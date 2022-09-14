Kangana Ranaut raises doubt over Brahmastra collections again, says 'movie mafia' decide which film is a hit or flop

Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again tweeted about the box office collection of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. After calling for his fans to get jailed and the raising doubt over film producers' claims that the film has been a success, Kangana has shared the latest figures for the movie, saying that they have 'exposed' the alleged lies being spread by the team. (Also read: Brahmastra box office day 5 collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film sees slight drop, earns ₹155 crore in India)

Kangana took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a tweet by AndhraBoxOffice.com. The tweet called the film a big failure with a total worldwide box office collection of ₹246 crore against a supposed budget of ₹650 crore. Reacting to it, Kangana wrote, “The film has been declared the biggest hit at mere ₹144 crore (cost 650 cr) this is only to put in perspective how movie mafia works. It's they who decide which film will be declared a hit and which will be called a flop regardless of its collections or recoveries. They choose who to hype, who to boycott. Here they stand exposed.”

While the film has indeed earned close to ₹246 crore worldwide, it is not known what the actual budget of the movie was. The film has brought a wave of fresh air at the box office with a Hindi film finally performing well and being watched across the country. However, Kangana is not sold just yet.

Last week, she questioned Ayan Mukerji's filmmaking skills among other things in yet another Instagram post. Reacting to some bad reviews of the film, she said, “This is what happens when you try to sell a lie, @karanjohar in every show forces people to call @aliabhatt and Ranbir best actors and @ayan_mukerji a genius…slowly he started to believe this lie…what else explains the 600 crore budget of this film to a director who never made a good enough film in his life…Fox studio in India had to sell itself to fund this film…How many more studios will be closed because of this clowns? Everyone who called @ayan_mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately."

As for Kangana, her last few releases have all failed to register footfalls. The latest example of it being Dhaakad, a few shows of which also had to be cancelled due to low turnout. Her next appearance will be in Emergency as late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

