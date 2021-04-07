Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut reacts as fan recreates her ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ moment from Koffee With Karan: ‘How cute’
Kangana Ranaut reacts as fan recreates her ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ moment from Koffee With Karan: ‘How cute’

Kangana Ranaut praised a fan's attempt to imitate her expressions on Koffee With Karan and called it 'cute'. She also observed that the young girl looked like 'baby Kangana'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan.

Kangana Ranaut showered praise on a young fan of hers, who recreated her ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ moment from Koffee With Karan. In 2017, during an appearance on the chat show, Kangana had famously called host Karan Johar the ‘movie mafia’ and said that he would play the antagonist in a biopic based on her life.

The fan named Komal Thakur shared a lip-sync video, in which she could be seen imitating Kangana’s expressions. Posting it on Twitter, she wrote, “Muh pe keh dene k liye bhi himmt chahye..or vo himmt bs Kangna mem me ho sakti he kyo ki unka he dilog he… ‘ye sir na kisi k aage juka he na jukega bs ye swabhiman se uthta he’ (It takes courage to call someone out to their face and only Kangana ma’am has that courage. One of her dialogues says, ‘this head will not bow down in front of anyone, it is held high with self-respect’). I hope u can see my video I have practice so many time to express your expression @KanganaTeam.”

Praising Komal, Kangana also pointed out the resemblance between them. “Ha ha this kid is so good with my mimicry.... also looks like baby kangana ... how cute,” she wrote on Twitter.

In recent months, Kangana ramped up her attack on the ‘mafia’ in Bollywood, and held them responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She has also alleged that industry bigwigs bully outsiders like her.

Also read: Rimi Sen says she got ‘positive response’ for her Munna Bhai MBBS audition but lost role to Gracy Singh

Kangana is currently busy dubbing for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas, in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot. She will be seen next in AL Vijay’s Thalaivi as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film will release in theatres worldwide in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on April 23. She also has films such as Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and the Indira Gandhi biopic in the pipeline.

