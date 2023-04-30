Kangana Ranaut recalls how Anurag Basu trained her for their film Life in a Metro: 'Tu chup kar is his favourite...'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has taken a trip down memory lane and shared her old picture with filmmaker Anurag Basu. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night, Kangana shared the candid photo in which she sat near Anurag on a couch. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut: 'Whatever your sexual preferences, they must remain in your bed only, don't flaunt everywhere')

Kangana Ranaut has recalled how Anurag Basu trained her for Life in a Metro.

In the picture, Kangana wore a black and white dress and tied her hair in a ponytail. Anurag was seen in a white shirt and blue denims as he pointed a finger at Kangana. Both of them were busy in a conversation.

Sharing the old photo, Kangana captioned the post, "All thanks to this mad genius @anuragbasuofficial who launched me 17 years ago on 28th April 2006 here is a picture of him and me from life in a metro set (2006) this is how he trained me.... 'Tu chup kar (You keep quiet)' is his favourite training phrase...ha ha I love you Anu...thanks for everything." She also added, "I was told actresses have 4-5 years shelf life... Well, I completed 17 years yesterday... (slightly smiling face emoji)."

Life in a Metro (2007) is a drama directed by Anurag Basu. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sensharma, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. Kangana made her Bollywood debut in the 2006 thriller Gangster.

Fans will see Kangana in Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu. It is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi. In Chandramukhi 2 Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita.

