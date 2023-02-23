Kangana Ranaut is excited as she renovates Mumbai house with green walls, vintage furniture and more. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut posted glimpses of her Mumbai house as it is being revamped. She said she is painting the walls green this time. Sharing a video of the house which comes with loads of antique furniture, the actor said, “When you spend most of your life changing the interior of your house than actually living in it.” Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's Ganapath clashing with Emergency in Oct

The video featured the living room of her house which is attached to a big balcony filled with indoor plants. It was decked up wooden bookshelves, antique record player, wall clock, a vintage-style dining table with a glass chandelier hanging from the ceiling. The room was filled with several artefacts, paintings and artworks. Even some artworks were put up on a wall.

Kangana Rananut's living room of Mumbai house.

Her next photo featured a staff working on furnishing for the house. She added to the caption, “Can't wait for all it to come together only problem is there is no rest for the restless.” She also offered a sneak-peek into her freshly painted wall and said, “Have gone green!!! Love!”

Kangana Rananut shares a glimpse of her new furnishing for house.

Kangana Ranaut paints her walls green.

Kangana also owns a lavish house in her hometown Manali. Last year, she posted pictures from the house and called it an 'authentic and typically mountain style’. She keeps sharing photos from several different corners of the house.

The actor will be next seen in her upcoming political drama Emergency. It will be her first solo film directed by her. While Kangana will essay the role of PM Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher will appear as Jayaprakash Narayan. It also has Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw among others.

While Kangana said she was eyeing for the film release on October 20, however, she will now pick a new date which will be announced only a month before its release in theater. Her decision was made after Ganapath and Yaariyan 2 booked the same date for release.

Meanwhile, Kangana also has several other projects in the pipeline. It includes Chandramukhi 2, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.