Kangana Ranaut says her Padma Shri will ‘shut mouths of a lot of people’, got it for being 'adarsh naagrik'

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Monday after receiving her Padma Shri award from the President. She spoke about the significance that the honour has in her life.
Kangana Ranaut after being honoured with the Padma Shri.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 04:17 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kangana Ranaut was honoured with the Padma Shri Award in New Delhi on Monday. After receiving the award, Kangana took to Instagram to share a message for her followers. 

Speaking to the camera, Kangana spoke about how she had previously received many awards for her work as an actor but the Padma Shri showed how the country valued her as an ‘ideal citizen’ too. “I am grateful. When I had started my career at a young age, it took me 8-10 years to taste success. But when I finally became successful, I did not enjoy that but launched myself into other issues. I shunned fairness products, items numbers, working in movies with popular male leads and with production houses. I made more enemies than I made money,” she said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says entering ‘toxic’ Bollywood is like breaching Great Wall of China: 'A place with no love'

Kangana also spoke about how she often gives her opinion on social and political issues and still has many legal cases piled up against her. “People often ask me what do I get by doing all this? Why do I do all this? This is not your job. So this award is my answer to them. Padma Shri ke roop mein jo mujhe sammaan mila hai ye bahut logon ke mooh band karega (This Padma Shri will silence a lot of people),” she said in the video.

Apart from Kangana, singer Adnan Sami and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor were also honoured at the ceremony with Padma Shri awards. After being conferred with Padma Shri, Adnan spoke to ANI and shared that he would like to dedicate the award to his parents. "Sometimes you don't have words to express yourself. Thankful to Govt. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It's not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I'll try to carry out well," he said.

