Kangana Ranaut reacts after Bhopal dowry death, calls Indian society notorious for ‘abandoning’ daughters after marriage

The last few days have seen a slew of deaths, especially of young women, related to dowry harassment and mental torture. The alleged dowry death case sent shockwaves across the nation when a 33-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Bhopal. Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to the recent tragedies and penned a long note for young women, advising them to choose their career and independence over marriage.

What Kangana said

Kangana Ranaut has also spoken in the Lok Sabha during special session on women's reservation bill.(Sansad TV)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Tuesday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “So many tragic news about married young women comes up every day. Many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of their suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married.”

Kangana via Instagram Stories.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She went on to add, “My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you. What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want don't listen to anyone.” The Bhopal suicide case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add, “My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you. What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want don't listen to anyone.” The Bhopal suicide case {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In the Bhopal case, the police have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into allegations of dowry harassment against her husband, Samarth and her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Bhopal case, the police have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into allegations of dowry harassment against her husband, Samarth and her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Katara Hills police station house officer Sunil Kumar Dubey said the victim’s family, which hails from Noida, has accused her in-laws of murder. Relatives claimed she had remained in contact with them over the phone till around 10 pm on Tuesday. She wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida, according to her relatives. Kangana's Bollywood career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katara Hills police station house officer Sunil Kumar Dubey said the victim’s family, which hails from Noida, has accused her in-laws of murder. Relatives claimed she had remained in contact with them over the phone till around 10 pm on Tuesday. She wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida, according to her relatives. Kangana's Bollywood career {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kangana recently completed 20 years in the film industry. Kangana debuted in Bollywood with Gangster at the age of 18. After the debut, Kangana went on to feature in blockbusters, while also delivering critically acclaimed performances. She won four National Film Awards - for Best Supporting Actress in Fashion (2009), and for Best Actress in Queen (2015), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2016), and Manikarnika (2021).

The actor was most recently seen in Emergency, her directorial debut. Kangana will soon make her international debut with the supernatural horror, Blessed Be the Evil. The film releases in 2027.

Since 2024, Kangana has also served as a Member of Parliament from her hometown, Mandi. She won the Lok Sabha seat election from the constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON