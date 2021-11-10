Kangana Ranaut says she 'tried to spot' Karan Johar during Padma Awards ceremony, organisers made sure they didn't meet

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday revealed that she 'tried to spot' filmmaker Karan Johar during the Padma Awards ceremony. During a new interview, Kangana said that though she tried, she couldn't see him at the function. She also added that she would have spoken to him if they met there.

Kangana Ranaut has an ongoing feud with Karan Johar. In 2017, during her appearance on Koffee With Karan, she had called him the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ and ‘movie mafia'.

During the Times Now Summit on Wednesday, Kangana said, "Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us on different timings...I tried to spot him around but he was not there." When asked if she would have spoken to Karan, Kangana replied, "Of course" and continued, "There can be conflicts, there can be disagreements but it does not mean you do not believe in coexistence. That is what I believe in, coexistence. I encourage the coexistence of all kinds."

Kangana also said, "Some of the people who walked in and took their honour, made me feel so insignificant. Some of them were so simplistic and enormous in their presence. When they were introduced, I felt a sense of not being enough. Very rarely do I get that feeling. To witness such people taking their awards... I felt, am I good enough?"

Recently, Kangana had shared a video in which she snubbed him at the 2007 Filmfare Awards. In the video, Karan, hosting the awards ceremony, announced, "This award has been decided by a public poll and I have been winning it for the past three years.” Then Kangana was declared the winner as she came to receive her award.

As Kangana walked away, Karan said, “Thank you, Kangana and congratulations. I am here,” and added, “If that matters at all.” On getting no response from her, he said, “Doesn’t seem to. Alright, okay, well done, Kangana."

Earlier this week, Kangana along with Karan, Ekta Kapoor, veteran actor Sarita Joshi, playback singer Suresh Wadkar and music composer Adnan Sami were among the 61 Padma Shri awardees for the year 2020. They received the country's fourth-highest civilian honour on Monday at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.