Kangana Ranaut says she's ‘never seen an atheist topper’ as she praises NEET AIR 20 Vaishnavi Das

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has been closely following the developments around the nationwide NEET protests. Amid the ongoing debate over the examination, she took a moment to celebrate a story by applauding NEET UG 2026 topper Vaishnavi Das. Kangana re-shared a video of Vaishnavi's interview on her Instagram Stories after it gained attention online. She secured All India Rank (AIR) 20 with an outstanding score of 700 out of 720. In her interview, she revealed that she was with her parents celebrating Rath Yatra when the NEET results were announced. Reacting to Vaishnavi's mention of Rath Yatra, Kangana shared her own thoughts on faith.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Vaishnavi Das' interview

Kangana Ranaut backs NEET AIR 20 Vaishnavi Das, says she's never seen an atheist topper amid student protests. (Rahul Singh)

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Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Never seen or met an atheist topper/winner. They always know hard work was theirs but grace came from else.” This reaction of Kangana came after Vaishnavi shared how he discovered her results.

During her interview with ANI, Vaishnavi Das, a Hyderabad-based student, recalled that she was with her parents, celebrating Rath Yatra, when the NEET results were declared. What began as a regular family outing soon turned into one of the happiest moments of their lives. “I was not at home when the results came out. I was in the car with my parents as it was Rath Yatra, and since I am Odia, we had gone to see the celebrations. We had just passed the temple when the results were released, I screamed ‘20’ to my parents. We stopped the car on the side of the road and just sat there. I cried, and the entire journey felt unbelievable. It is still sinking in,” she added.

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Kangana Ranaut via Instagram.

About recent protests

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to the same news agency earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut also spoke amid the ongoing monsoon sessions and said that the Parliament is the right place to debate every issue and hold the government accountable. “Our parliamentary session is on — so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right,” she said, according to news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to the same news agency earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut also spoke amid the ongoing monsoon sessions and said that the Parliament is the right place to debate every issue and hold the government accountable. “Our parliamentary session is on — so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right,” she said, according to news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor-MP also criticised attempts to pressure the government into taking decisions amid the demands to sack Dharmendra Pradhan from the Education Minister position. “You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good," Ranaut said.

What is the controversy about?

Vaishnavi Das' achievement has come at a time when NEET remains one of the most talked-about issues in the country. The controversy began after allegations of a paper leak triggered outrage among lakhs of medical aspirants, with many questioning the credibility and fairness of the entrance exam. The conversation soon widened beyond the examination itself. Reports of several students dying by suicide amid the immense pressure of preparing for NEET sparked fresh concerns about the mental health of young aspirants and the need for greater accountability in the education system.

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As the anger grew, a satirical citizens' movement called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) came into the spotlight. The name was inspired by a remark in which Chief Justice of India Surya Kant allegedly referred to unemployed youth activists as "cockroaches." Instead of backing down, many students embraced the label as a symbol of protest. What started online quickly turned into demonstrations on the ground, with students, parents, teachers and supporters gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and several other cities.

The protesters have put forward a list of demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide, and the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly taken to a hospital while observing an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

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The movement reached a key moment on July 20 during the 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi. Thousands joined the protest, but the situation later escalated after clashes, following which police used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. Despite that, the protests have continued in Delhi and other parts of the country, with demonstrators maintaining that they will not back down until their demands are met.