Kangana Ranaut shares childhood pic of her dressed in mom's saree, says she stole sister Rangoli Chandel's band

Actor Kangana Ranaut took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback photo of herself. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana shared an old picture from her childhood. In the photo, the actor made a dancing pose in her garden. Kangana, in the picture, draped a blue and white saree, tied her hair in a bun, and had red flowers. She smiled and looked away from the camera in the picture. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut calls Qala a great film, praises Babil and 'Himachali girl' Tripti Dimri)

Sharing it, Kangana wrote, "Like most girls when I was 10 or 11 years old I wore my mother's sari and lipstick stole @rangoli_r_chandel hand band and pretended to be a classical dancer... ha ha."

Kangana, born in Himachal Pradesh, has two siblings. She has an elder sister, Rangoli Chandel, and a younger brother Akshat Ranaut. She often shares pictures and videos with her family members on different occasions on Instagram. Last week, Kangana shared a note wishing Rangoli Chandel on her birthday. On Instagram, Kangana shared a picture which he captioned, "Happy birthday sunshine."

Recently, Kangana wrapped up the Assam schedule of her upcoming period drama film Emergency which is also her first solo directorial venture. Emergency focuses on the political turmoil created by the national emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. It features Kangana in the role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas in which she will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Apart from that, she also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipleine. Kangana's next production venture Tiku weds Sheru which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead role will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Prime Video.

Recently, it was announced that Kangana will be seen in Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2005 Tamil movie. The upcoming movie is a follow-up to Rajinikanth and Jyothika's hit comedy horror Chandramukhi from director P Vasu. Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence will play the male lead opposite Ranaut. She also has a biopic on Bengali theatre legend Noti Binodini, helmed by filmmaker Pradeep Sarka, in the pipeline.

